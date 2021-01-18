 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Tennis

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The Australian Open has become a tipping point of the double-talk pandemic

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Novak Djokovic gestures from his hotel balcony in Adelaide on Jan. 18, 2021, where he is being quarantined for two weeks ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images

One of the least discussed side effects of COVID-19 is double-talk. You don’t even need to be infected to experience it.

It’s most common among politicians, public-health spokespeople and that friend of yours who posted 400 photos from her family’s Christmas vacation to the Bahamas. It starts with clichés and home truths: “We’re all in this together.” “Everyone needs to do their part.” “It’s a sacrifice, but hey, it’s not a war.”

Over time, you find yourself doing the exact opposite of your own advice. Studies have yet to make clear what causes this, but anecdotal evidence suggests it tends to occur when what you say you want to do comes into conflict with what you actually want to do – or whenever someone invites you to a cottage.

Story continues below advertisement

Right now, the epicentre of this outbreak is in Melbourne.

That’s where they’ll play the Australian Open in three weeks’ time. Maybe.

Australia does not screw around when it comes to the pandemic. Australia does COVID-19 lockdowns the way Canada does COVID-19 news conferences – blanket coverage.

So when a few hundred tennis players and their retinues agreed to abide by Australian rules in order to travel to the year’s first grand slam, they knew what they were getting into. But then what they said they would do began butting up against what they want to do, and things got stupid.

This is part of a bigger trend. For months now, athletes and leagues have been having it every which way when it comes to pandemic messaging.

Yes, they all agree to a man, woman and press release that this thing is superserious and every possible precaution should be taken.

But not for them. Or their season-ticket holders. Or in the air lanes they travel. Or at the provincial and state borders they have to cross. Or as it applies to the workers who service them.

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone who can should stay home. Except multi-millionaires who have things to do.

The rest of us have tolerated this, even indulged it. Who doesn’t like watching a game after a long day spent staring out the window hoping to see a squirrel?

We have also overlooked sports’ well-advanced case of double-talk. Nobody has bothered challenging their fantastical assertions – how they are adhering to the most stringent procedures possible, and yet someone in a league somewhere is coming down with COVID-19 every other day.

If everyone on the teams is virus-free, and the teams only have close contact with each other, how exactly are they getting the virus? It’s a mystery.

Sure, that guy went to a strip club. And yeah, now that you mention it, that other guy went to a birthday party. And I suppose we should let you know – since the pictures are all over Instagram – that she went to a SoulCycle class held in a sauna.

But, you know, it’s impossible to fully contain this thing.

Story continues below advertisement

Rinse and repeat.

Through a variety of factors, the Australian Open has become a tipping point of the double-talk pandemic.

All the players and their teams began flying in together last week. But like they say in the movie trailers, they weren’t alone.

Despite everyone on board having been tested hours before takeoff, COVID-19 was also a passenger. In keeping with Australian rules, that means everyone on the plane must spend 14 days isolated in a hotel room before they can go outside to play with the other rich children.

As of Monday morning, there were 70 players and many more staff in quarantine.

The smart thing to do here is to keep quiet and take your lumps. Sure, it’s no fun. Yes, it is suboptimal to do no proper training for two weeks before a tournament. But if you don’t like it, you can go home afterward. Better still, if being in this situation is unbearable to you, you should not have come in the first place.

Story continues below advertisement

We used to look down on whiners. But social media has encouraged us all to speak our truths – even when those truths are deeply annoying. I’m all for truth. I just wish people would feel less need to announce so much of it.

French player Alizé Cornet was the first to crack. She called the measures “insane.”

You know what’s insane? Jon Hamm’s management team for letting him do those Skip the Dishes ads.

I’m not sure isolating people who may be infected with a contagious pathogen is “insane.” Because otherwise, Hollywood got this very wrong for a long time.

To her credit, Cornet backed down quickly and without dissimulation.

But others stood to assume her place on the firing line. Bernard Tomic and his girlfriend whined that there was nothing to do in their hotel room but play video games. I don’t know. You could read a book. Or learn how to read a book.

Story continues below advertisement

Other players went to Herculean lengths to passive-aggressively complain without actually complaining. They took videos of themselves banging balls against walls and upturned beds, skipping rope and running laps in their rooms.

We get it. You’re unhappy.

The pièce de résistance is an apparent list of demands sent by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic to tournament organizers. The spirit of the list – which no one has bothered denying is real – is captured by Demand No. 6: “Move as many players as possible to private houses with a court to train.”

Because, you know, there are all these empty houses sitting around Melbourne, each one accessorized with its own tennis court, just waiting for someone important enough to be given free access to them.

What? There are people living in those houses? Oh. I guess they’ll have to leave.

This has put Australian politicians in the role of parents to unruly children.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are free to provide lists of demands,” said Daniel Andrews, the Premier of the state of Victoria. “But the answer is no.”

It’s hard to argue with “No.” People in charge should try it more often.

At this point, the Australian Open will almost certainly proceed. Too much time and money has already been spent on it. Tennis’ well-earned reputation as a hot zone of the overindulged, the self-important and the tone-deaf will thrive as well.

But there is a small hope in the medical community that the double-talk outbreak may be dented some in Melbourne. As it turns out, the cure is talking back.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies