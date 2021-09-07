 Skip to main content
// //

Tennis

Three-and-a-half-hour battle ends with Bianca Andreescu’s first-ever U.S. Open loss

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Canada's Bianca Andreescu plays against Maria Sakkari of Greece at the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 06. Andreescu lost to Sakkari in a match that began just past 10:40 p.m. ET Monday night and finally ended at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has finally lost a match at the U.S. Open.

The sixth-seeded Andreescu was ousted in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows by 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, who went three hours and 29 minutes against the Canadian to grab the last available quarter-final spot in the women’s singles draw.

Sakkari won 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3 – a match that began just past 10:40 p.m. ET Monday night and finally ended at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Andreescu was 10-0 at the Grand Slam following her 2019 title before falling to Sakkari.

Sakkari will face No. 4 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.

Sakkari reacts after defeating Andreescu at the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 6.

Andreescu went off the court alongside a trainer while up 3-2 in the third set and returned from her medical timeout with her left thigh wrapped.

Sakkari held serve, then broke Andreescu to put the pressure on.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., was looking to join fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final eight on the women’s side, but gave up six of the final seven games in the set, with her final shot going into the net to end the match.

Fernandez, the 19-year-old from Laval, Que., will play fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Tuesday with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.

