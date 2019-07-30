 Skip to main content

Tennis Three Canadians awarded wild-card entries to Rogers Cup

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Three Canadians awarded wild-card entries to Rogers Cup

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Brayden Schnur has been given a wild-card entry into the main draw of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Canadians Brayden Schnur, Vasek Pospisil and Peter Polansky have earned wild-card entries into the main draw of the upcoming Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament in Montreal.

Schnur, ranked 99th on the ATP Tour, has swiftly climbed up the rankings after starting the year at No. 197. The 24-year-old from Pickering, Ont., eliminated top-50 players Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey en route to his first ATP 250 final in New York in February.

Vancouver’s Pospisil is in the midst of a comeback after spending eight months recovering from a back injury. The world no. 210 reached the semi-finals in Montreal in 2013, defeating No. 6 Tomas Berdych on the way before losing to fellow Canadian Milos Raonic.

Story continues below advertisement

Polansky reached the doubles final in Winnipeg and the singles semi-finals in Granby, Que., at recent Challenger Tour events. The native of Thornhill, Ont., is perhaps best known for qualifying for all four major Grand Slam tournaments as a lucky loser.

Steven Diez of Toronto, Filip Peliwo of Vancouver and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., earned qualifying wild cards.

Raonic, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., already have main-draw spots based on their ATP rankings.

Tennis Canada said there is one main-draw wild card left to be awarded in Montreal, while the wild cards for the women’s event in Toronto will be announced in the coming days.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter