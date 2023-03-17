Top-seed Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz dispatched Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime from the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday night.

Alcaraz earned a straight-sets 6-4, 6-4 quarterfinal victory over Auger-Aliassime. The eighth-seeded Canadian came into the match having won all three of his previous meetings with Alcaraz, including one in Canada’s upset win over Spain in the round-robin stage of last year’s Davis Cup.

Auger-Aliassime was appearing in the quarterfinals of the Masters-level event for the first time. He advanced with a dramatic 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over Tommy Paul on Tuesday, overcoming six match points,

The Canadian fired six aces in the match but double-faulted six times. Alcaraz also has as many aces (two) as double faults.

But Alcaraz broke Auger-Aliassime three times in 12 opportunities., The Canadian converted one of his four break chances.