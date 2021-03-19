Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas downs Felix Auger-Aliassime in Mexican Open quarterfinals

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has been ousted in Acapulco.
No. 1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece toppled Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals on Thursday at the Mexican Open.
Tsitsipas downed the seventh-seeded Montrealer 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 – needing two hours and four minutes to advance at the ATP-500 level tournament.
“Of course it’s a tough way to end, very frustrating, but in the end it’s OK,” said Auger-Aliassime. “It was an honour to play here and have fans again.”
Auger-Aliassime beat Tsitsipas twice in 2019, but the Greek has won the past three meetings between the two.
“It’s one of the best matches we’ve played … this time around, first time we played three sets and there was everything in the match,” said Auger-Aliassime.
“A lot of tension in the third set. Always a big challenge to play him. I try to bring my best tennis against Stefanos.”
Tsitsipas will face either Italian qualifier Lorenzo Musetti or No. 5 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the semi-finals.