Tennis Toronto Mayor John Tory proclaims Sept. 16 as ‘Bianca Andreescu Day’

Toronto Mayor John Tory proclaims Sept. 16 as ‘Bianca Andreescu Day’

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The honours just keep rolling in for Bianca Andreescu.

One day after her hometown of Mississauga, Ont., staged a #SheTheNorth rally for the 2019 U.S. Open women’s singles champion, neighbouring Toronto proclaimed Monday as “Bianca Andreescu Day.”

In his official letter, Tory wrote “Bianca has won the hearts of millions of Torontonians.”

The 19-year-old Andreescu, Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion, was scheduled to travel to Montreal on Monday for an open practice on centre court at IGA Stadium.

Andreescu is expected to return to tournament play at the Beijing Open, Sept. 28-Oct. 6.

