Toronto’s Steven Diez closes in on French Open berth with qualifying win over Chris Eubanks

PARIS
The Canadian Press
Steven Diez will next face France’s Enzo Couacaud for a spot in the main draw, which begins Sunday.

Toronto’s Steven Diez is one win away from a spot in the French Open men’s main draw.

Diez advanced to the final round of qualifying with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win over Chris Eubanks of the United States on Wednesday.

Diez will next face France’s Enzo Couacaud for a spot in the main draw, which begins Sunday.

Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., lost his second-round qualifying match on Wednesday. American Sebastian Korda defeated Schnur 6-4, 6-4.

Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., the other Canadian in the men’s qualifying draw, lost his first-round match Tuesday.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil are already in the men’s main draw.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., are in the women’s main draw.

