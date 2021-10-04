 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tennis

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez to lead Canada’s team at Billie Jean King Cup

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Leylah Fernandez reacts after scoring a point against Emma Raducanu during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open, in New York, on Sept. 11.

The Canadian Press

U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez will lead Canada’s team into the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup women’s international tennis tournament.

Fernandez, ranked 29th in the world, reached her first Grand Slam final last month in New York before losing to Britain’s Emma Raducanu in a battle of up-and-coming teenagers.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., also won her first WTA title this year at the Monterrey Open in March.

Story continues below advertisement

Fernandez will be joined by Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski, Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino and Montreal’s Francoise Abanda.

Top-ranked Canadian Bianca Andreescu (No. 20) will not play in the tournament.

“I will attempt to finish these last few tournaments of the year in strong fashion, and then will focus on having a very good off-season training block in order to be fully prepared for the 2022 season,” Andreescu said in a statement. “I will be playing the Billie Jean King Cup event next year and wish Team Canada all the best for this year’s edition.”

Sylvain Bruneau will serve as Canada’s interim captain in place of Heidi El Tabakh, who Tennis Canada says can not attend the event due to personal reasons.

The Billie Jean King Cup finals will be held Nov. 1-6 on the hard courts of the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

Canada is in a group with Russia and France.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies