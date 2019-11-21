 Skip to main content

Vasek Pospisil claims third-straight win at Davis Cup Finals, putting Canada on verge of semis

The Canadian Press
Vasek Pospisil celebrates a point against Australia's John Millman at the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid on Nov. 21, 2019.

SERGIO PEREZ/Reuters

Vasek Pospisil has recorded his third major upset for Canada at the Davis Cup Finals, giving his country an early lead in its quarterfinal today.

Pospisil, from Vancouver, beat Australia’s John Millman 7-6 (7), 6-4 in the opening match of the best-of-three tie.

Ranked 150th in the world after missing the first half of the year following back surgery, Pospisil has beaten No. 12 Fabio Fognini of Italy, No. 36 Reilly Opelka of the United States and No. 48 Millman this week.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is scheduled to face Alex de Minaur of Australia in the second singles match.

If Shapovalov loses, a winner-take-all doubles match will be played.

