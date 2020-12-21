 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Tennis

Vasek Pospisil named ATP Tour’s comeback player of the year

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Vasek Pospisil returns a shot to Jannik Sinner during the final match of the 2020 Sofia Open in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Nov. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil has been named the ATP Tour’s comeback player of the year.

Pospisil, from Vancouver, reached two tournament finals during the abbreviated 2020 season after undergoing back surgery last year.

Ranked 150th last year, Pospisil has climbed to No. 61. A former world No. 25, Pospisil was sidelined for much of 2019.

The 30-year-old Pospisil reached the final at the Open Sud de France before the COVID-19 pandemic started and matched the feat in November at the Sofia Open in Bulgaria.

Pospisil also reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open after wins over No. 11 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and No. 18 Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., at the Grand Slam in New York.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa, Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia and Raonic also were nominated for comeback player of the year.

Players vote for the comeback player of the year award.

Other award winners were Russia’s Andrey Rublev (most improved player); Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (newcomer of the year); Spain’s Rafael Nadal (Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award); American Francis Tiafoe (Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award); Switzerland’s Rogers Federer (Fans’ Favourite Award, singles); Britain’s Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (Fans’ Favourite Award, doubles); Fernando Vicente (coach of the year); Bob Brett (Tim Gullikson Career Coach Award); and Kevin Mitchell (Ron Bookman Media Excellence Award).

