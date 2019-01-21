Vasek Pospisil out for three months after surgery for herniated disc

Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil is expected to miss the next three months after having surgery on his back last week.
Tennis Canada announced Monday that the 28-year-old Pospisil underwent a successful surgery in New York City on Friday to repair a herniated disc.
“It’s been a really difficult few months for me but I’m so fortunate to have had such a great team of doctors around me that made sure I had the very best care,” Pospisil said in a release. “I’ll work hard to get healthy, but I know I need to be patient in my recovery.”
The Vancouver product, ranked No. 74 in the world, injured his back during a second-round qualifying match at the Paris Masters in October.
Pospisil tweeted a photo of himself giving the peace sign from a hospital bed Monday afternoon with the caption: “Quite the roller coaster ride the last 3 months but glad to finally start putting it behind me.”
