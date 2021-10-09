 Skip to main content
Tennis

Vasek Pospisil retires with injury at Indian Wells; Denis Shapovalov advances to third round

Indian Wells, Calif.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Vasek Pospisil serves to Denis Shapovalov at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif.

Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press

A matchup between two Canadians came to a premature end at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Cali., Saturday.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., advanced to the third round after Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil retired with an injury early in the first set.

Pospisil was trailing 2-0 when he appeared to hurt his lower back on a serve and took a medical time out.

Story continues below advertisement

He returned to the court after spending several minutes with a trainer but struggled with his serve and had seven double faults before bowing out with Shapovalov up 3-0.

Shapovalov, the No. 9 seed, jumped out to an early lead, breaking Pospisil in the very first game.

The 22-year-old will face either Italy’s Salvatore Caruso or No. 19 seed Aslan Karatsev of Russia in the round of 32.

Pospisil, 31, edged American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a first-round match Thursday, but lost his cool in the second set and repeatedly smashed his racked on the court.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face American Alison Riske later on Saturday.

Andreescu, the No. 16 seed, is the tournament’s reigning champion, having won the event the last time it was held in 2019. The 2020 iteration was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montreal’s Leylah Fernadez, seeded 23 in the tournament, is set to take on No. 9 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the round of 32 on Saturday.

