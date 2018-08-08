 Skip to main content

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber upset at Rogers Cup by Alize Cornet

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Angelique Kerber of Germany walks off the court after losing to Elize Cornet of France at the Rogers Cup on Aug. 8, 2018 in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Alize Cornet of France defeated listless-looking Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the women’s Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

The unseeded Cornet advanced to a third round meeting with 15th-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who downed Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6 (7) 6-2.

Kerber leads her all-time series with Cornet 3-2, but the Frenchwoman has won both of their meetings on hard courts. Cornet’s last win over a player ranked in the top-5 in the world was also a hard court win over Kerber in Beijing in 2017.

Kerber led the WTA Tour in hard court wins this year with 21, but she wilted in the sticky heat at IGA Stadium in her first match since her Wimbledon triumph.

Francoise Abanda of Montreal, the last Canadian left in the singles draw, is to face American Sloane Stevens later Wednesday on what is forecast to be a rainy day.

