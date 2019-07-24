 Skip to main content

Tennis With Rogers Cup looming, Bianca Andreescu drops out of Citi Open

With Rogers Cup looming, Bianca Andreescu drops out of Citi Open

The Canadian Press
Top Canadian women’s tennis player Bianca Andreescu has dropped out of the Citi Open in Washington next week because of an ongoing shoulder injury.

The decision raises concerns about whether the 19-year-old will be healthy for her hometown tournament – the Rogers Cup in Toronto. Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., is scheduled to be the evening headliner for her first match of the tournament on Aug. 6.

Andreescu suffered the shoulder injury during her breakout March that saw her win a big WTA Tour event in Indian Wells, Calif., before retiring from a fourth-round match in Miami.

The world No. 24 has played just one match since then, winning her opener at the French Open before dropping out.

Canadians Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Eugenie Bouchard all are scheduled to play in the Citi Open before returning to Canada for Rogers Cup week.

The men’s Rogers Cup is in Montreal this year. Main draws for the men’s and women’s Rogers Cup events begin on Aug. 5.

