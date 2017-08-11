Caroline Wozniacki outlasted top-ranked Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in a marathon women’s quarter-final Friday at the Rogers Cup.

The start of the match was delayed for over two hours due to rain and three more weather interruptions followed once play began at Aviva Centre.

In the deciding set, Wozniacki broke at love to get back on serve at 4-4. She held serve and followed with another break to reach the final four at the Toronto event for the first time.

The match ended just over five hours after the players took to the court in the early afternoon for the pre-game warmup. Actual match time was two hours 56 minutes.

Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, was playing her first tournament as world No. 1. Wozniacki spent 67 weeks as the world’s top-ranked player in 2010 and 2011 but her ranking has slipped over the last two seasons due to injuries.

Defending champion and second seed Simona Halep of Romania was scheduled to play Caroline Garcia of France on Friday night.

