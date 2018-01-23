 Skip to main content

Cilic moves on to Australian Open semi-finals after Nadal retires hurt

Spain's Rafael Nadal grimaces as he walks on court while preparing to serve to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their men's singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 23, 2018. W

WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE
Reuters

Marin Cilic advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday after top seed Rafa Nadal retired hurt when trailing 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 in their match at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal took a medical time-out late in the fourth set for treatment on an apparent hip injury and was clearly struggling as he battled on in the evening match.

After being broken to fall behind 2-0 in the fifth, Nadal called it quits, and shook hands ruefully with the chair umpire and Cilic.

Sixth seed Cilic will meet Briton Kyle Edmund for a place in the final.

