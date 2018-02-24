Denis Shapovalov beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets at Delray Beach Open

Canadian Denis Shapovalov is a step closer to making a mark for himself at the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open after he beat American Taylor Fritz 7-5, 6-4 on Friday to advance to the tournament's semifinals.

The 18-year-old is looking to become the 15th player his age to win an ATP World Tour since 2000.

"I played really well," Shapovalov said postmatch. "I felt really comfortable from the warm-up. I felt really good with my timing, and I returned well when I needed to."

Story continues below advertisement

Shapovalov won't face a vast age gap in the semifinals as he'll take on either 21-year-old Hyeon Chung of South Korea or 20-year-old American Frances Tiafoe. Friday's match between the two was suspended at 5-7, 6-4, 5-3 in Tiafoe's favor due to rain.

"It almost feels like a junior tournament right now. So many young guys in the quarters and going to be in the semis," Shapovalov said. "It's really nice to see so many up-and-coming guys doing well. We all get along really well, so we wish the best for each other."

The elder statesmen of the group at 28 years old each, German Peter Gojowczyk and American Steve Johnson will face off in the tournament's other semifinal. Gojowczyk battled past American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (5), 6-3, while Johnson cruised against Russia's Evgeny Donskoy 6-1, 6-4 in one hour, 18 minutes.

Gojowczyk was forced to retire during the second round of the New York Open earlier this month due to injury.

"I'm very happy to have won today," Gojowczyk said. "I didn't give him many chances. I was solid and played well from the baseline. I got some small opportunities and I took them."

Johnson's run at Delray Beach has included an upset of Canadian Milos Raonic, who made it to the event's final last year.

"I had a tough early game today, got out of it and maybe broke [Donskoy's] spirit a little bit," Johnson said after his victory Friday. "I was able to rattle off some games in the first set and plus it was windy today, so sometimes the gusts go your way."

Story continues below advertisement