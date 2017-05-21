Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Novak Djokovic hits a return to Alexander Zverev during the Italian Open final at the Foro Italico in Rome, on May 21, 2017. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)
Andrew Dampf

ROME — The Associated Press

Novak Djokovic has announced that Andre Agassi will coach him at the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

Speaking after his loss to Alexander Zverev in the Italian Open final on Sunday, Djokovic says, “Andre is someone who I have tremendous respect for. ... He’s someone who can contribute to my life on and off the court.”

Second-ranked Djokovic split with longtime coach Marian Vajda and two other team members at the start of the month.

Djokovic says he talked on the phone with Agassi for the last couple of weeks but that the pair has no long-term commitment.

Djokovic says, “We’ll see where it takes us. ... He will not stay whole tournament.”

Agassi, who retired in 2006, won eight Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic has won 12 Grand Slams.

