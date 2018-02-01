Eugenie Bouchard beats Ana Bogdan to reach Taiwan Open quarter-finals

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the quarterfinals of the Taiwan Open by beating Ana Bogdan 7-5, 7-5 Thursday.

Bouchard, of Westmount, Que., broke Bogdan to 6-5 and then converted her second match point. She will next face Yafan Wang, who defeated Pauline Parmetier 6-3, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Timea Babos beat Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and also advanced. Babos will next face seventh-seeded Magda Linette, who defeated Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3).

Linette held four match points in the second set before Larsson came back from 1-6, 1-4 to send the match into a deciding third set.

Linette also survived four match points in the decider.

The tournament's top three seeded players – Peng Shuai, Zhang Shuai and Samantha Stosur – were all eliminated in the opening round.