 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Eugenie Bouchard beats Ana Bogdan to reach Taiwan Open quarter-finals

Eugenie Bouchard beats Ana Bogdan to reach Taiwan Open quarter-finals

Eugenie Bouchard hits a return against Elise Mertens during their 11th session women's singles match at Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 5, 2018.

TONY ASHBY/AFP/Getty Images

TAIPEI, Taiwan
The Associated Press

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the quarterfinals of the Taiwan Open by beating Ana Bogdan 7-5, 7-5 Thursday.

Bouchard, of Westmount, Que., broke Bogdan to 6-5 and then converted her second match point. She will next face Yafan Wang, who defeated Pauline Parmetier 6-3, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Timea Babos beat Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and also advanced. Babos will next face seventh-seeded Magda Linette, who defeated Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3).

Story continues below advertisement

Linette held four match points in the second set before Larsson came back from 1-6, 1-4 to send the match into a deciding third set.

Linette also survived four match points in the decider.

The tournament's top three seeded players – Peng Shuai, Zhang Shuai and Samantha Stosur – were all eliminated in the opening round.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.