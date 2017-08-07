Gaël Monfils avoided a first-round upset as he rallied from a set down to beat Steve Johnson 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-1 on Monday at the Rogers Cup.

Johnson, ranked No. 35 in the world, broke the 22nd-ranked Monfils twice in the first set, winning 28 of 46 possible points.

But Monfils became more dangerous as his service game improved. He wasn’t broken again and finished with 11 aces.

“It took me a long time in the match to start feeling better and more fluid,” Monfils said. “I was not confident. I had trouble moving.”

The second set went the distance, with the Frenchman dominating the tiebreak. Mosnfils was unstoppable in the deciding set, winning all but 10 points.

“At 4-3 in the second set, I started putting the ball in the court,” Monfils said. “I was able to move better. I was able to make it more difficult for him.”

The 30-year-old Monfils will face Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the second round. The 9th-ranked Nishikori, who lost in the Rogers Cup final last year, received a first-round bye.

Also in the afternoon session, David Ferrer of Spain, ranked No. 33, defeated 43rd-ranked Kyle Edmund of Britain 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 in a marathon match that lasted 2 1/2 hours.

Milos Raonic, a product of Thornhill, Ont., received a first-round bye and plays his opening match on Wednesday afternoon.

Raonic was initially scheduled to play on Tuesday night, but Tennis Canada says the Canadian asked for an extra day off to recover from a minor injury sustained during practice.

On the women’s side of the tournament in Toronto, Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic had the first upset after downing No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-3.

The match took 1 hour 15 minutes to play at Aviva Centre.

Strycova, who is No. 26 in the world single rankings, broke her opponent six times and won 71 per cent of her first serve points.

Mladenovic smashed six aces but had five double faults and won just 16 per cent of second serve points.

The 24-year-old from France won the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy earlier this year. But she’s had a tough run of late following another upset loss to 17-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu at last week’s Citi Open in Washington.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, faces Timea Babos of Hungary in her first-round match on Tuesday. Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., plays Croatia’s Donna Vekic on Tuesday afternoon while Montreal’s Françoise Abanda faces Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic on Monday night.

Monday’s afternoon session saw another upset as qualifier Varvara Lepchenko of the United States edged Latvian 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko 1-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(5).

Ostapenko, the 20-year-old who won this year’s French Open, was cruising through the first set before running into trouble with her serve. Lepchenko broke Ostapenko four times in the second set and once more in the third.

In other first round action on Monday, Daria Gavrilova of Australia beat Spain’s Lara Arruabarrena 6-3, 6-3, Russian Daria Kasatkina got past Roberta Vinci of Italy 7-6(3), 7-6(1) and Naomi Osaka of Japan advanced after Britain’s Heather Watson retired in the second set to take the match 6-1, 4-1.

Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens moved on after Ana Konjuh of Croatia retired after losing the first set 6-2 and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova topped American Sachia Vickery 6-1, 7-6(3).

Earlier in the day in Montreal, Nick Kyrgios was dominant in a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Viktor Troicki. The 24th-ranked Kyrgios won the match in 51 minutes.

The Australian broke Troicki’s serve four times, including twice in each set. He finished with eight aces to Troicki’s two.

“For me, it was an okay match,” Kyrgios said. “I didn’t feel like I hit the ball extremely well. I didn’t serve great. I thought I served okay.

“He [Troicki] played far from his best tennis. I’ve seen him play unbelievable tennis. We all have. He’s been struggling physically, as well.”

Between the end of the first set and the start of the second, the 22-year-old Kyrgios won 18 consecutive points as he went up 4-0 in the second set.

Kyrgios faces either Frances Tiafoe of the United States or Paolo Lorenzi of Italy in the second round.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil, ranked No. 75 in the world, and Peter Polansky of Toronto, ranked No. 116, play each other in the evening session on Monday.

Toronto’s Brayden Schnur, ranked No. 197, faces an uphill battle in an opening-round match against 29th-ranked Richard Gasquet of France.

