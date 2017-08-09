Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Switzerland's Roger Federer, right, shakes hands with Canada's Peter Polansky after their match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 in Montreal. Federer won 6-2, 6-1. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Switzerland's Roger Federer, right, shakes hands with Canada's Peter Polansky after their match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 in Montreal. Federer won 6-2, 6-1. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Roger Federer knocks Canadian Peter Polansky out of Rogers Cup Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Second-seeded Roger Federer made short work of Canada’s Peter Polansky on Wednesday in second-round action at the Rogers Cup.

Federer, ranked No. 3 in the world by ATP, cruised by Polansky 6-2, 6-1 in his first Canadian Open match since losing to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2014 final in Toronto.

Polansky, from Toronto, is ranked No. 116 in the world. He upset No. 75 Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver in the first round on Monday.

Federer, a two-time Rogers Cup champion, will next face the winner of a match between American Jack Sock and Spain’s David Ferrer.

Sixth-seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., faced France’s Adrian Mannarino later Wednesday, while Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is taking on Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.

In other results, third-seed Dominic Thiem of Austria was upset 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-5 by Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and American Jared Donaldson beat France’s Benoit Paire 6-2, 7-5.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Eugenie Bouchard on pressures of competing (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular