Milos Raonic of Canada and Alexander Zverev of Germany shake hands after their fourth-round match against on day seven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Milos Raonic of Canada and Alexander Zverev of Germany shake hands after their fourth-round match against on day seven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

LONDON — The Canadian Press

Canada’s Milos Raonic is through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after posting a 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Monday.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., struggled against the 10th seeded German early on and looked to be in trouble after falling behind two sets to one.

But a break to win the fourth set seemed to invigorate the sixth-seeded Canadian, who steamrolled to victory with a dominant fifth set.

He served to love in the deciding game, converting his first match point with his 23rd ace.

Raonic, a finalist last year at Wimbledon, will face Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

Federer, the third-ranked Swiss star, is looking to win a championship at Wimbledon for a record eighth time.

In mixed doubles second-round action, Toronto’s Daniel Nestor and Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac defeated India’s Purav Raja and Japan’s Eri Hozumi 6-2, 7-5. The 11th-seeded Nestor and Klepac next meet American Nicole Melichar and Germany’s Andre Begemann.

