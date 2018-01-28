Federer’s never-ending story is shaped by his love of the game

Bjorn Borg was never able to provide a compelling reason for why he quit tennis at 26.

He was not declining or injured. Though he occasionally seemed bored during matches, an air of world-weariness had always been his standard court personality.

The best Borg could come up with afterward was that he liked the feeling of waking up in the morning and knowing he wouldn't have to practise.

Story continues below advertisement

Suddenly lacking routines, his life fell apart. He divorced, found he had no head for business, lost a lot of money and entered an extended phase of aimlessness.

Borg eventually realized that the things he hadn't liked about being a sports star – the public microscope, the pressure from hangers-on, the prurient interest in his love life – were the things he carried with him into retirement. All he'd given up was the tennis life and its sense of mission.

"By the time he left, the historical challenge didn't mean anything," one of his great rivals, Arthur Ashe, once told Sports Illustrated. "He was bigger than the game. He was like Elvis or Liz Taylor or somebody. He'd lost touch with the real world."

Though their games have little in common, no player who followed was more like Borg than Roger Federer, who won his 20th major title in Melbourne on Sunday. He secured his sixth Australian Open by beating Marin Cilic, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Federer has the same mystique; the same mask of calm; the same ability to win matches during the warmup.

Other people have played tennis very well in the interim, but, like Borg, Federer is the only man since who seems like he is tennis. There is something about the way the two carried themselves in their primes – knowing they were the best by miles and miles, and feeling slightly embarrassed by the fact.

They were patrician in an approachable way people respond to. Regal, but never haughty.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Of course, winning was the primary source of that shared aura. Borg's monosyllabic off-court manner would not have seemed half as interesting if he'd been making a lot of fourth rounds. His colleagues called him "The Clone," leaving the impression that there was a more interesting Borg out there somewhere, one who had more to say for himself.

The Swede had 11 major titles when he quit. Oddly, the tally is made more impressive when you consider that he never won an Australian or U.S. Open.

By that same age, 26, Federer had a nearly identical total – 12. He'd have to wait two more years before winning his first and only French, rounding out a personal Grand Slam.

Age 26 was the last time Federer was the dominant force in men's tennis. The next year, Rafael Nadal would truly arrive and Federer would lose a No. 1 world ranking he'd held for more than four years. That happened a week after he turned 27.

Like Borg, Federer's romantic partner was a former tennis pro who'd been with him as he became famous, one who was also his best friend and closest adviser. Federer would marry the former Mirka Vavrinec shortly, and become a father for the first time.

At 26, Federer was the best there ever was. At 27, he was tipping into tennis middle age.

Story continues below advertisement

The injuries started then. He still had a nice run of finals going – including the best one ever played at Wimbledon '08 – but it was taking more effort to get there.

In 2010, now a geriatric 29, Federer began a long, slow roll off the top of the mountain.

It probably should have ended shortly thereafter. Federer was as wealthy as a sultan and had plenty of stuff to keep him busy. He didn't have to get out of bed to practise in the morning. He could pay someone to practise for him.

This is how Borg and Federer diverged.

What Federer understood that Borg did not was that having risen so high, there was no returning to normalcy. He was only very, very good at one thing – playing tennis. Though he could no longer do it better than anyone else, he decided to keep doing it anyway.

We like to say that one of life's great gifts is figuring out what you were meant to do. There's another part to that that doesn't get talked about enough – having the grace to accept it. Grass-is-greener-ism has ruined more people than money.

Federer was not infected by it. Every chance he got, he'd say that joy in the game was the reason he was still plodding through tournaments, getting knocked out in the quarters.

At first, this was treated as a marketing line. Then it began to get on people's nerves. Why wouldn't he just leave and "preserve his legacy"? Eventually, tennis observers grew to accept it. If Federer wanted to keep playing, well, whatever. It was his life.

Those six so-so years – roughly 2011-16 – were Federer's version of the "real world." I imagine that if he had it to do again, Borg would make that choice instead.

What's happening lately to Federer, returning to best-in-the-world status at age 36, is truly remarkable. Who's to say how long this can go on? Five more years? Ten? Why not?

There are a few people coming up behind him about to hit their stride, but only a handful. Federer has already proved he is happy enough being in the pack. He doesn't feel the need to lead it. As long as that's true, he has enough craft to defeat brute physicality more often than not.

That story will continue to dominate men's tennis this year and beyond, but it's not as interesting to me as the time he spent in struggle. Those were the years that defined him as someone who loved sport for its own sake. As much as anyone ever has.

If playing tennis for a living is not the "real world" in the sense you or I think of it, it was real to him. And, more important, it was enough.