Canada’s Francoise Abanda is one step closer to a berth in the main draw of the US Open.

The 20-year-old from Montreal defeated Russia’s Alexandra Panova 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday in the first round of qualifying for the final Grand Slam of the season.

Abanda, ranked 118th in the world, is the 12th seed in the qualifying tournament. She will play Germany’s Antonia Lottner in a second qualifier on Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, Thornhill, Ont., native Peter Polansky defeated Russia’s Konstantin Kravchuk 6-3, 7-6 (5) in first-round qualifying play while Toronto’s Brayden Schnur lost in three sets to American Mitchell Krueger.

Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., defeated Italy’s Luca Vanni 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in an evening matchup.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime won their opening matches Tuesday. Both play their second-round qualifiers on Thursday.

The 69th-ranked Shapovalov is seeded second in the qualifying draw after his breakout performance at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. The 18-year-old defeated Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro en route to a semi-final appearance.

Qualifying continues through Friday. Main draw play begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Report Typo/Error