 Skip to main content

Tennis In photos: Bianca Andreescu wins U.S. Open final, becomes the first Canadian to earn grand slam title

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

In photos: Bianca Andreescu wins U.S. Open final, becomes the first Canadian to earn grand slam title

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams in U.S. Open final, winning Canada’s first grand slam singles’ title

Open this photo in gallery:

Bianca Andreescu of Canada kisses the championship trophy during the trophy presentation ceremony after winning the Women's Singles final against against Serena Williams of the United States on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

1 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.

Sarah Stier/The Associated Press

2 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.

Adam Hunger/The Associated Press

3 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Flushing, NY, USA; Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts after her match against Serena Williams of the United States (not pictured) in the womenÕs final on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

4 of 9

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates winning the Women's Singles final match against against Serena Williams of the United States on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Elsa/Getty Images

5 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Flushing, NY, USA; Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates after match point against Serena Williams of the United States (not pictured) in the women's final on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

6 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Bianca Andreescu of Canada poses with the trophy after she won against Serena Williams of the US after the Women's Singles Finals match at the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 7, 2019.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Bianca Andreescu (L) of Canada is congratulated on her win by Serena Williams (R) of the United States during the trophy presentation ceremony after the Women's Singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

8 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts as she is interviewed by ESPN Reporter Tom Rinaldi during the trophy presentation ceremony after winning the Women's Singles final against against Serena Williams of the United States on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

9 of 9

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.