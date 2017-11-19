Grigor Dimitrov beats David Goffin, takes ATP title in debut appearance

Grigor Dimitrov claimed the biggest title of his career at the season-ending ATP Finals on Sunday, prevailing on his fifth match point to beat David Goffin of Belgium 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

"It's such an honour to play here," Dimitrov said. "This week has been one of the best I've ever had."

The sixth-seeded Bulgarian won in 2 hours 30 minutes 15 seconds for the longest final since the tournament returned to a three-set format in 2008.

Dimitrov won all five of his matches at O2 Arena to become the first player to win the elite tournament on debut since 1998, when Alex Corretja of Spain triumphed in Hanover.

Goffin saved three match points on his own serve, but Dimitrov kept his cool, taking the second opportunity on his own delivery to close it out.

By reaching the final, Dimitrov had already secured a career-high No. 3-ranking to end the year. Goffin also moves up to a career-best No. 7.

The final lasted more than 11 minutes longer than Roger Federer took to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011. It was a nervous start as both players failed to hold serve in the opening three games before Goffin settled down to control the opener as Dimitrov struggled with his timing.

However, Dimitrov fought his way back into the set. He levelled in the eighth game before breaking once more in the 12th to snatch the set in which Goffin hit eight more winners.

Dimitrov's confidence carried into the second set, where he brought up the first break point in the sixth game, only for Goffin to produce a stunning cross-court backhand winner to save it. The momentum back with him, Goffin broke the following game for a 4-3 lead and calmly closed out the set.

Having come from behind to beat Federer in Saturday's semifinal, Goffin had every reason to be confident and could have gone ahead. But he wasted four break points in the opening game – they would turn out to be his only chances in the decider.

Dimitrov was more clinical, striking in the sixth game to take control. Goffin tested Dimitrov's nerve by saving three match points on his own serve, before saving one on Dimitrov's. However the Belgian's resistance came to an end as he netted a backhand volley, leaving Dimitrov in tears.

In the doubles final, Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australian partner John Peers won the doubles title at the ATP Finals for the second year running when they beat world No. 1 duo Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-4 6-2 on Sunday.

Kontinen and Peers lost their opening round-robin match but went on to become the first pair to win back-to-back titles at the season-ender since Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan in 2003-2004.

