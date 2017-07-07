Tennis provided the modern sporting world with its original poor loser – Caravaggio.

Like many late-Renaissance aristocrats and social climbers, the Italian artist was an avid participant in what was then the sport of kings. Caravaggio also had an erratic tendency toward violence, which may be why he stabbed an opponent to death following a match.

Historians disagree on what exactly started the fight, but everyone concedes that tennis was involved. Perhaps they’ve played.

In the centuries since, they have managed to reduce the number of tennis-related murders, but the sport comes and goes on its inclination toward naughtiness. This year, it’s back in a big way.

Two players have received large fines for unsportsmanlike conduct. The first, and most foolish, was Australia’s oldest professional teenager, 24-year-old Bernard Tomic.

Tomic sulked his way through an opening-round loss and then announced that he’d thrown the match because he felt “a little bit bored out there.” He also admitted to calling a medical timeout not because he was injured, but because he was trying to annoy his opponent.

The All England Club clawed back a third of his prize money. His racquet sponsor ditched him. You’ll see Tomic again at the U.S. Open, perhaps smoking outside the back gates with his collar pulled up, trying to look brooding.

The other malfeasant was the initial toast of the tournament. Daniil Medvedev. The Russian also-ran beat three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka in his first outing. Lest anybody try to hang that happy memory on him forever, Medvedev closed out his second match – a loss – by reaching into his bag and tossing coins at the chair umpire. Later, the 21-year-old would deny this rather suggestive gesture was, in fact, suggestive. That’s how we’ll remember Medvedev now – as the Errant Tipper.

(It also leaves other pressing questions unanswered – Who brings a change purse to a tennis match? Don’t they have locks on the All England Club lockers?)

Adding to this general sense of a high-school camp outing gone sideways, head counsellor Roger Federer felt the need to scold his younger colleagues for a general lack of professionalism.

Seven players pulled out in the midst of first-round matches because of injury. The game’s éminence grise suggested darkly that some or all had only showed up for the qualifiers’ prize money, knowing full well they could not compete.

“You hope they would give up their spot for somebody else if fitness is not allowing them [to play],” Federer said.

It’s easy for Federer to say. He made $58-million (U.S.) last year. One imagines that the $45,000 paid for a first-round exit means just a little more to someone ranked 150th in the world.

The subtext is that any suggestion that this is a moneymaking endeavour is contrary to the Wimbledon way. Doing so marks you out as a grubby commoner.

That feeling permeates every inch of the All England Club, whether or not you are competing. The atmosphere is so genteel that as you come through the front gates and are confronted by hundreds of sunburned swells bellied up to the champagne kiosks, you begin to feel poorer. This is not your sort of place (if you have any doubt whether you belong in that “your,” then you do).

There are all sorts of rules designed to keep the place civil – no butting, no running, no shouting. Each morning, the famous queue is led into the grounds by officials holding up a rope to prevent stampedes. Spectators are quite literally part of a herd.

The one place where tantrums won’t get you ejected is out on the courts, and thank God for them. They are the reminder that this matters.

The rise of tennis as a widely popular sport in the 1970s and 1980s coincided with the era of its most brazen outsiders – Jimmy Connors, Ilie Nastase, John McEnroe, et al. An epic figure such as Fred Perry was marked for life when none of the All England members acknowledged his first Wimbledon title in 1934 – “Instead of Fred J. Perry the champ, I felt like J. Fred Muggs the chimp.” He was still complaining about it a half-century after the fact.

The generation of pros who made the game what it is today wouldn’t have cared. McEnroe’s entire year seemed designed around the opportunity to upset the Wimbledon crowd.

That heedlessness has bled off in the current generation. Guided by Federer’s example of extreme urbanity, they comport themselves as though they’ve just stepped down from the Royal Box. While it works for the Mighty Fed, it has tended to make the rest of the game just a bit dreary.

Well, the louts are regaining control now.

Despite another early exit, Nick Kyrgios maintained his streak of capturing at least two tabloid news cycles here each year by consoling himself in the company of a teenage amateur player, whose father then threatened to “knock out” the Australian. Kyrgios is already the greatest tennis player in history when it comes to two phases of the game – after-midnight photography and news conferences. It’s everything else that needs work.

Perhaps a lot of this, on the men’s side at least, is down to the fact that no one has been given the opportunity to mature. Despite recent dips, the Big Four are, in order, still the odds-on favourites to win this year.

When no one else feels they have a chance, why bother with the rules? Instead, they’ve come out looking to grab a bit for themselves – whether it’s money, attention or both. If you are determined to be seen flouting authority, there is no more attractive place to do it than SW19.

By the end of next week, Wimbledon will once again belong to the toffs in the stands and the adults on the court. But for the prelims at least, it belongs to the surly kids who can’t get a peak in.

