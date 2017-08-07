Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Nick Kyrgios of Australia lunges for the ball during his first-round match against Viktor Troicki of Serbia at the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Aug. 7, 2017. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Nick Kyrgios of Australia lunges for the ball during his first-round match against Viktor Troicki of Serbia at the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Aug. 7, 2017. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Nick Kyrgios was dominant in a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Viktor Troicki on Monday in first round action at the Rogers Cup.

The 24th-ranked Kyrgios won the match in 51 minutes.

The Australian broke Troicki’s serve four times, including twice in each set. He finished with eight aces to Troicki’s two.

Between the end of the first set and the start of the second, the 22-year-old Kyrgios won 18 consecutive points as he went up 4-0 in the second set.

Kyrgios faces either Frances Tiafoe of the United States or Paolo Lorenzi of Italy in the second round.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil, ranked No. 75 in the world, and Peter Polansky of Toronto, ranked No. 116, play each other in the evening session on Monday.

Toronto’s Brayden Schnur, ranked No. 197, faces an uphill battle in an opening-round match against 29th-ranked Richard Gasquet of France.

Milos Raonic, a product of Thornhill, Ont., received a first round bye and plays his opening match on Tuesday night.

