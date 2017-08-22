Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Williams looks on after losing a point to Ashleigh Barty of Australia during Day 5 of the Western & Southern Open, August 16, 2017 in Mason, Ohio. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Williams looks on after losing a point to Ashleigh Barty of Australia during Day 5 of the Western & Southern Open, August 16, 2017 in Mason, Ohio. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Lawyers to see Venus Williams’ cellphone data after car crash Add to ...

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Records from Venus Williams’ cellphone will be turned over to attorneys representing the family of a 78-year-old Florida man who died after a June car crash with the tennis star.

The Sun Sentinel reported Tuesday that an agreement for the records was reached prior to a court hearing in a lawsuit filed against Williams. Jerome Barson’s family sought the records to find out if Williams was on the phone and distracted just prior to the crash.

Williams’ lawyers said they will turn over phone records that span a two-and-a-half-hour period before and after the June 6 crash. Her lawyers say Williams wasn’t distracted.

Barson died 13 days after police say Williams drove into the path of the sedan Barsons’ wife was driving. Williams hasn’t been cited or charged.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Two sisters could earn spots on Canada’s Olympic hockey team (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular