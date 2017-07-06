Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Milos Raonic plays a backhand during the Gentlemen's Singles second round match against Mikhail Youzhny at Wimbledon, July 6, 2017. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LONDON

The Canadian Press

Canada’s Milos Raonic advanced to the third round of Wimbledon with a 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 7-5 win over Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny on Thursday.

Raonic, the sixth seed from Thornhill, Ont., picked up a key break to take a 6-5 lead in the third set. He later secured the victory with his 27th ace of the match.

The match on the No. 2 court at the All England Club took two hours 40 minutes to complete. Raonic, a finalist last year at Wimbledon, will next face 25th-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

Ramos-Vinolas needed five sets to complete a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Russia’s Andrey Rublev. The match lasted three hours 32 minutes.

Raonic and Ramos-Vinolas have split their two previous meetings. Raonic was victorious when they met in Davis Cup play in 2013 and Ramos-Vinolas defeated the Canadian in the round of 16 last year on clay at the French Open.

