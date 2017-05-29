Fifth-seeded Milos Raonic is safely through to the second round of the French Open after sweeping past Steve Darcis of Belgium in straight sets.

The Canadian took just 92 minutes to beat the 38th-ranked Darcis 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 – taking the final game to love.

In women’s action, Montreal’s Francoise Abanda opened with a 6-3, 6-4 win over France’s Tessah Andrianjafitrimo.

Raonic’s big serve was in full effect as he fired 15 aces to Darcis’s three. Raonic won 88 per cent of his first service points, compared to 65 per cent for Darics.

The 26-year-old put the match away with a dominant third set. He broke Darcis in the first game to set the tone, then fired an ace to pen the decisive eighth game before closing with a forehand winner.

Raonic, who grew up in Thornhill, Ont., will next play either Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil or Russian Mikhail Youzhny.

Abanda, who entered the main draw through qualifying, had three aces and converted 4-of-8 break point opportunities in her win over Andrianjafitrimo.

Abanda will next face 11th seed and former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

