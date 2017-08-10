Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Karolina Pliskova plays a shot against Naomi Osaka of Japan during Day 6 of the Rogers Cup, August 10, 2017 in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Karolina Pliskova plays a shot against Naomi Osaka of Japan during Day 6 of the Rogers Cup, August 10, 2017 in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Pliskova reaches quarter-finals at Rogers Cup Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced to the Rogers Cup quarter-finals on Thursday with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 1-0 victory over Japanese qualifier Naomi Osaka.

Osaka retired from the match due to an abdominal injury after her serve was broken to open the deciding set.

Caroline Garcia of France defeated American Catherine Bellis 6-4, 6-2 in the other early match at Aviva Centre.

The six-foot-one Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, became the world No. 1 last month.

She’ll play a second-round doubles match with Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard later in the day against Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic.

Second-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will take on Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in the mid-afternoon singles match on Centre Court.

American Venus Williams, the ninth seed, will play fifth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the feature evening matchup.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Eugenie Bouchard on pressures of competing (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular