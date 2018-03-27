Raonic advances to Miami Open quarters with straight-sets win over Chardy

Canada's Milos Raonic is through to quarterfinals of the Miami Open following a straight-sets victory over Jeremy Chardy of France on Tuesday.

The native of Thornhill, Ont., dispatched the unseeded Frenchman 6-3, 6-4 in just under an hour and a half.

Raonic, seeded 20th, improved his lifetime record against Chardy to 7-0.

The 27-year-old Canadian cruised to the quarters on the strength of his serve, firing 12 aces and winning 73 per cent of his service points.

Raonic will play fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro after he defeated 22nd seed Filip Krajinovic on Tuesday afternoon.

The Argentine took down Raonic in the semifinals at Indian Wells earlier this month en route to his first Masters title.

Teenage phenom Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., faced 29th seed Borna Coric of Croatia in fourth-round action later on Tuesday.