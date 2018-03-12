 Skip to main content

Raonic beats Auger-Aliassime in all-Canadian Indian Wells tennis match

Raonic beats Auger-Aliassime in all-Canadian Indian Wells tennis match

Milos Raonic returns a forehand to Felix Auger Aliassime during the BNP Paribas Open on March 11, 2018 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

INDIANS WELLS, Calif.
The Canadian Press
Milos Raonic downed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets on Sunday in an all-Canadian matchup at the BNP Paribas Open.

Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., beat the 17-year-old from Montreal 6-4, 6-4 in the second round at Indian Wells.

The 27-year-old Raonic was Auger-Aliassime's second straight Canadian opponent in his first Masters 1,000 main draw. The 169th-ranked Auger-Aliassime beat Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil in the first round.

Raonic had his serve game going in a match lasting one hour 18 minutes, firing nine aces and winning 81 per cent of first serve points.

Raonic, currently ranked 38th, will face either Joao Sousa or Alexander Zverev in the third round.

