Milos Raonic could only sigh when asked about Roger Federer. There wasn’t much to say.

Federer had just thrashed the Canadian 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the quarter-final of Wimbledon on Wednesday, a defeat so certain it took less than two hours to complete. Roanic can at least take some comfort from the fact that he’s in good company. Federer has yet to lose a set at Wimbledon this year and the victory over Roanic was his 89th career win at the tournament, a record run. It also put him into the semi-finals for the 12th time, another record. And on a day in which injuries took out top seed Andy Murray and second seed Novak Djokovic, the 35-year-old is now the clear favourite to win his eighth Wimbledon title.

“It’s a stiff task,” Raonic, 26, said after the match when asked about how to handle the Swiss master. “I guess you can know what you have to do, it’s a lot harder to do it, than just to know it. … I did everything I could. I tried. He’s doing a lot of things well.”

This was a far cry from last year when Raonic beat Federer in five sets in the semi-final, a resounding victory in which Federer made some uncharacteristic blunders, including double-faulting twice in a row in the crucial fourth set. That was a different Federer, one still battling knee and back injuries, and struggling with inconsistent play. Federer arrived in London this year a changed man. He’d taken six months off in 2016 and returned to win the Australian Open in January. He picked up two more wins at Indian Wells and Miami before skipping the French Open in May to preserve his strength for Wimbledon.

“I’m playing very well,” Federer said after the match. “I’m rested. I’m fresh. I’m confident, too. Then great things do happen. Confidence is a huge thing.” It sure is and it showed from the opening set on Wednesday.

Raonic got off to a quick start, smashing two aces in the first game including one that topped 140 miles an hour. But Federer kept his cool and promptly took a break point off Raonic, putting him on track to win the set 6-4. He cruised through the second set, breaking Raonic twice and taking a 6-2 lead. The match was barely an hour old and Federer was already in control.

Before the third set began, Raonic tried a different tactic. He took a lengthy bathroom break and changed his shoes. The pause and new footwear seemed to work and he managed something of a comeback, earning five break-point opportunities and pushing Federer around the court. But he couldn’t convert on any of the break chances and Federer regained his composure enough to win the tiebreaker 7-4.

Raonic’s famous serve amounted to little this time. Both men had 11 aces and Federer won points off his first serve 90 per cent of the time, compared to just 71 per cent for Raonic. “He didn’t serve as well as he did last year,” Federer said. He noted that last year Raonic hit his second serve far faster, topping out at 130 miles an hour at times. This year his second serve averaged just 101 miles per hour and his fastest was 111. “I just felt like I could somewhat get a read on his serve,” Federer added.

Raonic also acknowledged the difference in Federer from a year ago. “I think the most significant thing is he’s mentally sharper and I think he’s moving better,” he said, adding that with Murray, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all out, Federer stands the best chance of winning. As for his own future, Raonic said he came out of the match healthy and feeling confident in his preparation for the summer ahead, which includes the Rogers Cup in Montreal and the U.S. Open in New York. “I’m happy with the way my body’s progressing. I’m happy with the things I’m doing,” he said.

The same can’t be said for Murray, beaten by Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 in another quarter-final. Murray has been hobbled by a persistent injury to his right hip, something that has bothered him for most of his tennis career. Before the tournament he’d insisted all was well and that he was ready to go for the seven matches it would take to defend his title. But by the fourth set on Wednesday, it was clear the injury had returned.

“The whole tournament I’ve been a little bit sore. But I tried my best right to the end. You know, gave everything I had,” he said afterward adding he may have to take some time off to recuperate. “I’ve been dealing with it for a very long time during my career.”

Injuries took a toll on Djokovic too. Tomas Berdych took the first set 7-6 (2) and was Djokovic was down 0-2 in the second before quitting because of an elbow injury that has been troubling him for more than 18 months. That injury was on top of a sore shoulder he’d suffered this week as well, leaving him frustrated as he had been playing some of his best tennis in a year.

“It’s unfortunate that I had to finish Wimbledon, a Grand Slam, this way. I mean, if someone feels bad about it, it’s me,” he said after the match adding that he’d spent more than two hours before the match getting treatment.

Djokovic was the 10th player to withdraw from the tournament because of injury and he acknowledged the long season is tough on players. He and Murray “both had a very long, very tough year, a lot of matches, a lot of emotions, a lot of things in play,” he said. “Professional tennis is getting very physical in the last couple of years. It’s not easy to kind of play on the highest level throughout the entire season, then be able to do that over and over again every season, and then stay healthy.”

It was left to Federer to offer some wise council about injuries and recovery. “Once you hit 30, you’ve got to look back and think of how much tennis have I played, how much rest did I give my body over the years, how much training have I done, did I do enough, did I overdo it or not enough,” he said. “Sometimes maybe the body and the mind do need a rest.”

