Roger Federer moves on at Indian Wells in pursuit of sixth title

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a backhand in his match against Filip Krajinovic during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on Monday.

Harry How/Getty Images

BETH HARRIS
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF.
The Associated Press
Roger Federer rolled past No. 25 seed Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-1 in pursuit of a record sixth BNP Paribas Open title, while Sloane Stephens remained mired in her post-U.S. Open slump.

Federer improved to 65-5 since returning from a left-knee injury last year with his third-round victory in a rare day match Monday.

The Swiss star's young son, Lenny, watched from a box wearing a Superman cap.

Stephens lost to Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-3, and fell to 2-4 in matches this year.

Kasatkina has beaten all four of the current Grand Slam champions in the last year: French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki, Wimbledon winner Garbine Muguruza and now Stephens.

