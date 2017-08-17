Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Denis Shapovalov returns the ball during a training session as he prepares for the upcoming U.S. Open, Thursday, August 17, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Denis Shapovalov confident heading into U.S. Open qualifying Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Rising Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov says he’s more confident than ever heading into U.S. Open qualifying.

But the 18-year-old says he may still be two or three years away from playing consistently at the top level.

Shapovalov addressed the media in Montreal today before he heads to New York for the qualifying tournament.

Earlier, he spent an hour and a half running through drills during a practice session with coach Martin Laurendeau.

Shapovalov shot from 143rd to 67th in the ATP singles ranking after an unexpected run to the Rogers Cup semifinal last week.

He is the youngest player ever to reach the semifinals of a Masters Series tournament.

