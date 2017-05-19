Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Christina McHale at the ATP Tennis Open tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, May 15, 2017. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Christina McHale at the ATP Tennis Open tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, May 15, 2017. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)

Sharapova won’t request wildcard for Wimbledon main draw Add to ...

Martyn Herman

LONDON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Maria Sharapova will play in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament.

The 2004 champion at the All England Club, who returned last month from a 15-month doping ban, said in a post on her website that she will not request a wild card into the main draw at Wimbledon.

“Because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return, I will also be playing the Qualifying of Wimbledon in Roehampton, and will not be requesting a wild card into the main draw,” Sharapova wrote.

Earlier this week, Sharapova had her request for a French Open wild card rejected by Roland Garros officials.

The 30-year-old Russian retired from her second-round match at the Italian Open on Tuesday after apparently injuring her left thigh.

“I have already started getting treatment on the injury I sustained a few days ago in Rome, and will begin my preparation as soon I get better,” Sharapova wrote.

Since the end of her ban, Sharapova has used wild-card entries to play three events on the WTA Tour to get her world ranking up to a level where she can automatically enter anywhere again.

On Thursday, Sharapova was granted a wild card to play in the pre-Wimbledon tournament in Birmingham. The Aegon Classic begins on June 19, two weeks before Wimbledon.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Sharapova is a 'cheater': Bouchard (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular