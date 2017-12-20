 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Venus Williams will not be charged in fatal Florida accident: report

Venus Williams will not be charged in fatal Florida accident: report

In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference in Melbourne, Australia.

Kin Cheung/AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.
Reuters

Tennis star Venus Williams will not face any criminal charges in relation to a June fatal traffic accident she was involved in near her Florida residence, the Sun-Sentinel newspaper reported on Wednesday, quoting police.

The driver of a car that struck Williams' SUV in an intersection was also not charged, after Palm Beach Gardens police determined that neither violated the right-of-way, the newspaper reported. Palm Beach Gardens police and city clerk did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Police had initially said Williams was to blame for failing to yield the right-of-way.

Story continues below advertisement

But by July, Palm Beach Gardens police said video evidence had surfaced that showed that Williams entered the intersection lawfully, and that a car not involved in the collision forced Williams to stop in the intersection. The traffic light changed, and a sedan that struck Williams' SUV had a green light.

Jerome Barson, 78, who was a passenger in a sedan that collided with the SUV Williams was driving, died 13 days after the June 9 accident. His wife, Linda Barson, 68, was driving the sedan.

The Barson family has filed a wrongful death suit against Williams. Calls to attorneys for both parties were not immediately returned on Wednesday evening.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.