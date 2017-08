Though it should have known better, New York-New York is not prepared for the Irish.

At 2 a.m., it asks everyone to leave the ersatz pub tucked in alongside the casino floor. It’s called Nine Fine Irishmen. These people are not creative thinkers.

At 2:15, the casino asks again. No one moves. It’s a young crowd, most of them men in too-tight printed shirts, all of them epically hammered. Even the hookers are drunk.

