Toronto Wolfpack defeats Rochdale Hornets with Brierley’s late penalty kick

ROCHDALE, England
The Canadian Press
Ryan Brierley's late second-half penalty kick earned the Toronto Wolfpack an 18-17 second-tier Betfred Championship rugby win over the Rochdale Hornets on Friday.

Brierley's kick at the 73-minute mark gave Toronto its first lead in the game. Following Brierley's kick, Rochdale (1-4-0) was unsuccessful on a drop goal attempt at the 78-minute mark and long penalty two minutes later.

Liam Kay, Josh McCrone and Reni Maitua had tries for Toronto (5-1-1). Brierley also registered two conversions.

Toronto rallied from a 16-6 second-half deficit, pulling even 16-16 on Maitua's try at the 65-minute mark as the conversion was unsuccessful. The Hornets went ahead 17-16 with a drop goal four minutes later.

That set up Brierley's game-winning penalty.

Toronto resumes league action next Friday, facing the Featherstone Rovers.

