Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil hits the motherlode in the Pan Am Games pool
Swimmer Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won five Pan American Games gold medals in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 25, which is the most by a Canadian at a single Games. The 23-year-old was a gold medallist in butterfly, a pair of freestyle races and two relays.
The Canadian Press
