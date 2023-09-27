Skip to main content
Canada’s women’s soccer team has qualified for the 2024 Paris Games. The reigning Olympic champions bested Jamaica 4-1 on aggregate in a two-legged Olympic qualifier, capped by a 2-1 victory in front of a record-setting home crowd at Toronto’s BMO Field. (Sept. 27, 2023)

