Canadian women's soccer team qualify for 2024 Olympics
Canada’s women’s soccer team has qualified for the 2024 Paris Games. The reigning Olympic champions bested Jamaica 4-1 on aggregate in a two-legged Olympic qualifier, capped by a 2-1 victory in front of a record-setting home crowd at Toronto’s BMO Field. (Sept. 27, 2023)
The Canadian Press
