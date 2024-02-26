Rachel Homan reclaims Canadian women’s curling championship
Seven years after winning her last Canadian women’s curling championship, Rachel Homan is a Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion again. Her team defeated six-time champion Jennifer Jones 5-4 in Jones's last game at the national women’s championship.
The Canadian Press
