Volvo Ocean Race team searching for crewman who fell overboard in Southern Ocean

The Associated Press

Volvo Ocean Race officials say a crewman on Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag has fallen overboard in the inhospitable Southern Ocean some 1,400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn at the southern tip of South America.

Officials say the crewman, John Fisher of Britain, was wearing survival equipment when he went overboard Monday.

The team is searching for Fisher in a strong 35-knot westerly, with accompanying sea state. Water temperature is 9-degrees Celsius. Conditions are forecast to deteriorate.

Officials say that given the gale force conditions, it is not an option to divert any of the other six yachts, which are at least 200 miles east and downwind of Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, to assist in the search.

A ship some 400 nautical miles away has diverted to the scene.

