With the launch of the new iPhone X just around the corner, Apple is still a formidable presence in the tech sector. Hopes are high among its legions of fans that the 10-anniversary edition will meet their expectations. However, all is not rosy at the company’s new campus. One trouble spot remains China. Reuters reports that revenues there were down 9.54 per cent in the third quarter, year over year, while shipments of the iPhone slipped to 9 per cent in the January to June period, from a high of 14 per cent in 2015. In addition to new competitors in the market such as Huawei and Xiaomi, Apple is also facing regulatory hurdles from Beijing.