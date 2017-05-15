While the first wave of damage from last week’s “WannaCry” global cyberattack has started to recede, the extent of its reach in Canada is still being revealed, as experts warn that further damage could come from more sophisticated variants of the ransomware.

The incident’s halt, however, may only be temporary, with more versions of the malicious software already popping up – highlighting the need for a new approach to security among all parties involved: individuals who leave their computers vulnerable, software suppliers such as Microsoft Corp. that stop supporting older platforms that are still widely used and governments that hoard critical security flaws to preserve their usefulness in offensive cyberspying tools.

