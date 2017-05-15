Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this May 13, 2017 file photo, a screenshot of the warning screen from a purported ransomware attack, as captured by a computer user in Taiwan. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
In this May 13, 2017 file photo, a screenshot of the warning screen from a purported ransomware attack, as captured by a computer user in Taiwan. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Canada spared worst of 'WannaCry' cyberattack but full extent unknown Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Josh O’Kane and Shane Dingman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

While the first wave of damage from last week’s “WannaCry” global cyberattack has started to recede, the extent of its reach in Canada is still being revealed, as experts warn that further damage could come from more sophisticated variants of the ransomware.

The incident’s halt, however, may only be temporary, with more versions of the malicious software already popping up – highlighting the need for a new approach to security among all parties involved: individuals who leave their computers vulnerable, software suppliers such as Microsoft Corp. that stop supporting older platforms that are still widely used and governments that hoard critical security flaws to preserve their usefulness in offensive cyberspying tools.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Josh O’Kane @joshokane, Shane Dingman @shanedingman

Also on The Globe and Mail

Cyberattack aftershocks disrupt devices across Asia (Reuters)
 
  • Microsoft Corp
    $67.69
    -0.02
    (-0.03%)
  • Updated May 19 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular