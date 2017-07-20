Two weeks ago, Alexandre Cazes, a computer millionaire from Quebec, was living in Bangkok, had a villa in Phuket, a Lamborghini and a Porsche for himself and a Mini Cooper for his wife, along with bank accounts in Thailand, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

But the 25-year-old planted the seed of his downfall nearly three years ago, when he left an e-mail address he used visible online. It was the clue that led police to detain him as the mastermind of AlphaBay, allegedly the world’s biggest online marketplace of illegal goods.

Within days of his arrest, Mr. Cazes was found dead, hanging in his police cell, an apparent suicide ahead of his extradition to the United States where he was indicted on 16 criminal counts.

Details of the investigation that led to Mr. Cazes’s demise and the dismantling of AlphaBay are outlined in court documents released Thursday as the U.S. Justice Department outlined its efforts to seize the website and his assets.

In Washington, U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions told reporters Dark Web marketplaces are directly linked to an ongoing opioid epidemic killing one American every 11 minutes.

Invoking the cases of dead U.S. teenagers, Mr. Sessions said the AlphaBay bust stands as one of the most significant criminal investigations of 2017.

“We know of several Americans who were killed by drugs [bought] on AlphaBay. One was just 18 years old when in February she overdosed on a powerful synthetic opioid which she had bought on AlphaBay,” Mr. Sessions said. “The drug was shipped right to her house through the mail.”

He later spoke of the case of a 13-year-old from Park City, Utah. “Then there was Grant Seaver…. He passed away by a synthetic opioid that had been purchased by a classmate on AlphaBay.”

At the time the FBI shut it down on July 4, officials said AlphaBay carried 250,000 listings for illegal drugs and toxic chemicals and more than 100,000 listings for stolen items, which would dwarf the 14,000 listings found on Silk Road, another infamous site that was taken down in late 2013.

A few months after police closed Silk Road, Mr. Cazes launched AlphaBay, an indictment in Eastern California District Court alleges. The site operated on the Dark Web and could be accessed only through Tor, a software that enables anonymized communications by concealing IP addresses.

Items sold on the site included drugs, weapons, computer malware and stolen credit-card information, with AlphaBay charging a commission between 2 and 4 per cent, according to a court complaint.

“We take no responsibility if you get caught, so protecting yourself is your responsibility,” the site warned online, the complaint said.

Eventually, AlphaBay grew to have about 10 employees, the court documents say, alleging Mr. Cazes had a $23-million (U.S.) net worth.

The assets seized from Mr. Cazes and his wife include a Lamborghini Aventador, a Porsche Panamera, a Mini Cooper, a BMW motorcycle, and accounts with four Thai banks, Bank Alpinum AG in Liechtenstein and Bitcoin Suisse AG, in Baar, Switzerland. The filings also said the couple owned real-estate in Bangkok, in the resort town of Phuket, in Cyprus and in the Caribbean state of Antigua and Barbuda.

The documents say that, thanks to his $400,000 purchase of a beachfront property, Mr. Cazes obtained citizenship in Antigua and he was in the process of acquiring Cypriot citizenship by spending €2.4-million to buy a villa in Famagusta, a picturesque port on the east coast of Cyprus.

“The payments for these illegal items,” the forfeiture complaint said, “represent racketeering proceeds based on their connection to the AlphaBay marketplace.”

Mr. Cazes was born Oct. 19, 1991 and he grew up just outside Trois-Rivières, 150 kilometres downriver from Montreal. His father, Martin, a garage owner, described his son as a trouble-free child who was so gifted he skipped a year ahead in school.

“An extraordinary young man, no problems, no criminal record,” the elder Mr. Cazes told the TVA news network last Friday. “He never smoked a cigarette, never used drugs.”

Alexandre was 17 when he founded his own business, EBX Technologies, which he incorporated as a company selling software and repairing computers.

The family believed Alexandre had made his later fortune by transacting in digital currencies. According to the U.S. indictment, Mr. Cazes used EBX Technologies as a front for his illegal business.

U.S. law-enforcement investigated AlphaBay as early as last May, when agents used it to make undercover purchases of drugs such as marijuana, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, fake ID documents and a skimmer, a device that steals card data from bank-machine users.

The turning point came last December, when investigators discovered that during an early phase in December, 2014, AlphaBay displayed an administrator’s e-mail address when users initiated a password-recovery process.

In December, 2008, three weeks before he incorporated EBX Technologies, Mr. Cazes allegedly used that e-mail account to post on a tech forum a tip on removing a virus from a photo.

Earlier last month, U.S. authorities obtained a series of seizure warrants and an arrest warrant. Mr. Cazes was at his home in Bangkok when it was raided by the Royal Thai Police on July 5.

They found in his bedroom an open laptop computer, which was logged on AlphaBay as an administrator, the complaint said.

Inside the laptop were passwords, a list of AlphaBay servers and a file detailing his assets, the court file said.

A week after his arrest, just before his deportation hearing, Mr. Cazes was found dead. According to the Bangkok Post, he used a towel to hang himself from the toilet door of his cell.

Back in Quebec, Martin Cazes can’t comprehend that Alexandre’s life ended in such a fashion.

“In my heart as a father, it’s hard to accept that my son committed suicide,” he told TVA. “He was under police supervision. It’s unbelievable.”

With a report from Colin Freeze

