A Montreal startup in artificial intelligence has closed a landmark financing, raising $102-million (U.S.) just eight months after launching with the audacious goal of building a firm that can rival Silicon Valley tech giants by “democratizing” AI.

The financing for Element AI has support from some of the largest names in the global tech sector. It is led by San Francisco venture-capital firm Data Collective and backed by Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp. and a number of institutional investors, including China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd., Fidelity Investments Canada, Real Ventures, National Bank of Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada.

