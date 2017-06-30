Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Facebook logo is seen at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris, France. (Philippe Wojazer/REUTERS)
David Ingram

SAN FRANCISCO — Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Friday it was changing the computer algorithm behind its News Feed to limit the reach of people who have been known to frequently blast out links to clickbait stories, sensationalist websites and misinformation.

The move is another step in the world’s largest social network’s attempt to weed out spam and would affect a “tiny group” of people who share vast amounts of low-quality public posts daily, Adam Mosseri, Facebook’s vice president for the News Feed, said in a statement.

